Local veterans to take part in Purple Heart monument dedication in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Today is National Purple Heart Day, a day to remember and honor those who were wounded or killed while serving the armed forces.

Several local veterans organizations will be hosting a dedication ceremony for a new Purple Heart Monument in South Park.

It will be located off of Corrigan Drive near the Nurses Memorial and the Children's Playground.

That ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 9:44 AM

