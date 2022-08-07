Local veterans to take part in Purple Heart monument dedication in South Park
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Today is National Purple Heart Day, a day to remember and honor those who were wounded or killed while serving the armed forces.
Several local veterans organizations will be hosting a dedication ceremony for a new Purple Heart Monument in South Park.
It will be located off of Corrigan Drive near the Nurses Memorial and the Children's Playground.
That ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
