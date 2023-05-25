Local veteran receives a new roof in Beaver County

FREEDOM, PA (KDKA) - In Bever County, one company gave back to a local veteran by giving him a brand-new roof on his home.

In Freedom, a local air-force veteran got covered in a big way with a new roof on his house.

Scott Broge, an Air Force veteran and homeowner, says that he had been in need of a new roof for a while and that he applied for one through Owens Corning's National Roof Deployment Project a few months ago.

Despite being a good candidate for this project, Broge says he was surprised when he was selected.

"It's incredible. I was kind of astonished, I didn't believe it at first. I waited for quite a while and then I heard from Joe at JP Roofing and it turned out to be true," Broge said.

Joe Potocnik, the owner of JP Roofing, says it's great to give back to those who've served.

"It's satisfaction to me to give back, especially to the veterans that have served our country. And when they are in critical need, I like to be there for them."

Potocnik also says that Broge and his family will be getting one of the best roofs money can buy.

Overall, gratitude could be felt on both sides here today, and come Friday, this family will have a new look for this place they have called home for years.

Now, this is just the first home JP Roofing is working on this year but they have already been approved to work on two more veterans houses in 2023.