Local Starbucks workers to participate in walkout on Red Cup Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starbucks workers at stores throughout the Pittsburgh area will walk out of their jobs today as part of a national strike, all taking place on the company's Red Cup Day.

They're calling this a 'Red Cup Rebellion.'

The local chapter says they're demanding Starbucks to stop refusing to bargain with baristas over staffing, scheduling, and other issues, which they say is illegal.

They're also calling on Starbucks to turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days, which they say the company is doing more frequently.

This is all happening on Red Cup Day when the company gives out free reusable cups to customers and is considered one of its busiest days of the year.

Earlier this fall, workers filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board over Starbucks' refusal to bargain around promotion days when there are a flood of customers and no additional staffing to cover the influx in orders, leading to wait times and some disappointment.

They'll be striking at these six different stores in the area: