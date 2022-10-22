Local police officers honored at annual law enforcement luncheon

Three Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers were honored at the 21st annual Amen Corner Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards Luncheon.

Officers Joel Battiste, Nicholas Eritz, and Jarrad Weiss received the "In Disregard For Their Own Personal Safety" Award for rescuing an unconscious man from a burning vehicle following a collision with a bus on May 19, 2022, per a release from the department.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Assistant Chief of Operations Linda Rosato-Barone, Zone 2 Commander Matt Lackner, Zone 2 Lt. Chad O'Brien, and some of the officers' family members were also in attendance, the release said.