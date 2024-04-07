Local police and fire departments team up for touch-a-truck event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local police and fire departments teamed up for a special touch-a-truck event on Saturday.

Organizers say many of these events are loud and crowded, so they wanted to create one that was more accessible for everyone.

"It's been really great," said Chief Kristyn Zett of the Ross Township Police Department. "Lots of parents were surprised by some of the things their kids were doing, like putting out fires; the Perrysville Fire Company brought a set-up for that. Lots of smiles, lots of kids climbing on things. We've had some people who have accessibility issues, who are able to move around [the space] very easily because of the way it's set up, and that was one of our goals as well."

There were also several public safety demonstrations at the event.