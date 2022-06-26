Watch CBS News
Local parish set to close multiple churches

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh is set to close five churches by the end of the year.

In a letter to parishioners, Guardians Angels Parish said they can no longer afford to keep all seven churches and 22 parish buildings open.

The parish said they're planning on keeping Blessed Sacrament open since it supports St. Joseph High School, but no official decisions have been made yet, per public meeting minutes that were posted online.

The parish said they'll be holding a public meeting on July 24 to inform parishioners of their final recommendations before passing them on to Bishop David Zubik, who will make the final call.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 7:54 PM

