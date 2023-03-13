Local parish looking into idea to reduce mass locations

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - A potential plan is in the works that could impact some Catholic churches in East Pittsburgh communities.

The Saint Joseph the Worker Parish is looking for input on an idea to make some big changes for mass-goers. The parish is looking to propose a plan that could reduce how many of its church buildings are used for masses and the number of masses.

People who go to Good Shepherd Church in Braddock and three other churches in the area would have to change their Sunday plans and go to mass somewhere else.

"Well here at Good Shepherd, they are normally crowded on Sundays when they have their Sunday mass and whatever mass they do there, they are normally crowded like you'll see cars lined up here," said Tameka Harris, a Braddock resident who lives near the church.

The Saint Joseph the Worker Parish shared a potential proposal in their recent bulletin that said four churches within the parish, Good Shepherd Church in Braddock, Sacred Heart Church in Braddock Hills, Madonna del Castello Church in Swissvale and Saint Jude the Apostle Church in Wilmerding, would no longer be used for masses on Sundays or weekdays. But they would be used for requested events like funerals, baptisms and weddings.

Some Braddock residents said this would be disappointing.

"Just to utilize it for that, I don't think that's fair to those who utilize it for a good cause," said Harris.

The parish's bulletin message said the churches that would be used for regular masses include Saint Colman Church in Turtle Creek, Saint John Fisher Church in Churchill, Saint Maurice Church in Forest Hills and Word of God Church in Swissvale.

Rev. Frank Almade, the Pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish wrote in the bulletin message that those four churches are the largest and touch all parts of the parish's geographic territory.

He also said in the announcement, "The reasons for these changes are to provide more vibrant liturgies, have a full complement of liturgical ministers and to address the coming decline in number of available priests."

"I think that would be sad, that would not be right for them people… I don't know where they are coming from, they travel and there's already a lot of people who do attend so it would be sad and really upsetting I believe to some that utilize it for their services on Sundays," said Harris.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh told KDKA the pastor shared preliminary thoughts and asked for feedback. They also said there is no formal proposal and nothing has been presented to the diocese for review.

Parishioners can share comments on idea with the parish until April 2nd.