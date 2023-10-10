Local organizations spreading awareness on World Mental Health Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day, shines a light on the fact that you are not alone.

One in eight people globally are living with a mental health condition. Mental health organizations in the Pittsburgh area are reminding people to raise awareness and help break the stigma.

Many people in our lives are struggling with their mental health, and you probably don't even know it. Today is a reminder to make extra time to time to take care of yourself and check in on your loved ones.

"I think it's important to remember that we've all been through something, no matter what your age is. It doesn't take a lot to check in on somebody and see how they're doing, and I think that little step goes a long way," said Caitlin McNulty, the executive director of Brookline Teen Outreach.

Caitlin McNulty really cares about kids' and teens' mental health. Her nonprofit, Brookline Teen Outreach, takes an everyday approach to bringing hope to children between the ages of 10 to 18.

"Making sure there's safe spaces, making sure we're teaching them coping skills and how to manage their day-to-day and how to have fun," she said.

McNulty said it is challenging for youth to get access to treatment and care. That's why the organization offers free resources like counseling, tutoring, and after-school drop-in programs.

"If your child is coming to you and saying if something doesn't feel right, they might not have the words to express what they're feeling, just listen, and there are a lot of services out there," McNulty said.

The theme for this World Mental Health Day is 'mental health is a universal human right.'

Christine Michaels, the CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Keystone Pennsylvania, said we're seeing the aftershock of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's when depression and anxiety increased for many people.

"Everything is up. Overdoses are up, suicides are up, suicide attempts are up and there's a workforce shortage in terms of mental health professionals that's creating an access problem for folks. There's a critical need for outpatient services, for a simple intake appointment, and people are waiting months for that," Michaels said.

She said they want to see equity in mental health treatment.

NAMI focuses on education and runs support groups. There's a NAMI helpline that's available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is 1-888-264-7972.

Michaels said they are addressing the stigma around mental health so people will seek help when they're struggling and know that treatment works.

"You're not alone. Tell somebody, your best friend, your pastor, your teacher, your mother, doesn't matter who, but just tell somebody and you'll see that you're definitely not alone in this," Michaels said.

Brookline Teen Outreach is offering a free mental health summit for teens on World Mental Health Day.

The Empowering Teens Mental Health Summit is the nonprofit's first rock-climbing event. It's happening at Ascend on the South Side from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Motivational speakers and local mental health experts will be there. Registration is required.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are several numbers you can call or text.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988 and it is available 24/7. Many other resources are available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including the crisis text line. Text "PA" to 741-741.

The NAMI helpline is 1-888- 264-7972 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The NAMI Helpline assists callers with finding support groups and educational programs. It is not a crisis hotline.