Local organization to unveil new mural for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - MLK Mural will unveil a new mural at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh's North Side for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

The event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is free to the public and will be at 11 a.m. and feature a mural that will be 60 feet high.

The organization got its start back in 2002 by Kyle Holbrook, Founder and Executive Artist and has employed over 9,000 youth and hundreds of professional artists.

In a statement by the organization, the reason for the event is to unite everyone as one nation and is a reminder of Dr. King's dream of unity, justice, and collaboration. The mural will be a bold, colorful portrait of Dr. King on the walls of the church.

To learn more about MLK Mural you can check out the website.