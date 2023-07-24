Watch CBS News
Local nonprofit Always B Smiling hosts annual 5K walk

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) - Always B Smiling, a local nonprofit organization, held its third annual Miles for Smiles 5K Sunday on the Montour Trail in McMurray.

The event helps raise money for children and young adults with disabilities and health challenges in their families.

In addition to the walk, people stayed for activities including music, bounce houses, and food. 

