Local middle school student reaches National History Bee quarterfinals
ORLANDO (KDKA) - A Boyce Middle School student has reached the National History Bee quarterfinals.
Rising sixth grader Arjun Kairi traveled to Orlando last month for the event - competing in the elementary school division.
This spring, he also finished among the top ten in the annual Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee.
A heartfelt congratulations to Arjun!
