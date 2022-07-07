Watch CBS News
Local middle school student reaches National History Bee quarterfinals

By Patrick Damp

ORLANDO (KDKA) - A Boyce Middle School student has reached the National History Bee quarterfinals.

Rising sixth grader Arjun Kairi traveled to Orlando last month for the event - competing in the elementary school division.

This spring, he also finished among the top ten in the annual Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee.

A heartfelt congratulations to Arjun!

First published on July 7, 2022 / 4:32 AM

