Local lawyer interrupts traffic stop to defend stranger in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh lawyer claims "everything changed" when she showed up at a traffic stop in Homewood.

Pictures and video of the stop made the rounds on social media, with everyone asking, "Why did police pull that man over?" and "What are police searching for?"

KDKA's Meghan Schiller found the man pulled over by police and asked him.

"I turned my turn signal on, made the left and he turned his lights on and told me the reason why he stopped me is that I didn't turn my turn signal on," said T'raune West, Homewood resident.

Pittsburgh Police pulled over T'raune West in Homewood for that traffic violation, but a picture of the traffic stop spread quickly on social media.

"They all got out the car, they were surrounding the car, flashing their flashlights and the one officer said 'Aw, there's weed right there.'"

West claims police saw a small bud of weed near his emergency brake and that sparked the search. He claimed he no longer smokes due to his job and the fact he's in school for his CDL license, but he believed it remained in his car from his past use of marijuana.

He told KDKA he stood handcuffed for nearly 45 minutes while officers searched his car.

"This lady just pops up and says she was my lawyer, and everything changed," said West.

Attorney Kate Lovelace doesn't know West. A community activist called her and alerted her to the stop, and she drove right there.

"I said I'm here to represent him and he said, 'What's his name?' and I said 'What's your name?' and he said, 'T'raune West' and he asked T'raune if I was his lawyer and I asked T'raune if he wanted me as his lawyer and he said 'yes.'"

Lovelace told KDKA she didn't want to interfere in the investigation or traffic stop but wanted to simply provide support to West.

"She came and she saved the day," said West.

Shortly after, Lovelace told KDKA Pittsburgh Police removed the handcuffs and gave West a warning. A relief, Lovelace said, since West is on parole for prior gun and drug charges.

"He would have lost his job, he would have been disenrolled from school, his girlfriend would have been left to care for the baby by herself," said Lovelace.

KDKA learned officers were in Homewood that day for part of a larger investigation "pertaining to the area." Police told KDKA they are not at liberty to discuss the details.

West told KDKA he has worked for the City of Pittsburgh for the past two years. He said, "I want people to feel safe and protected and not have to worry about getting profiled because of their color or what their car looks like."