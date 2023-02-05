Local groups host solidarity rally in support of California mass shooting victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A solidarity rally was held in Homewood Saturday afternoon in support of the family and friends of the victims of the recent Lunar New Year mass shooting in California.

Eleven people were killed, and nine others were injured by a gunman who later took his own life.

The rally was hosted by the East Coast Asian American Student Union and the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance.

The groups said the day was a time to process difficult feelings but also one for remembrance, healing, and community.

"This violence in a historically safe space for our community has inspired both immense fear and grief, but also solidarity like what we are doing here today," one participant said.

The groups also took time to honor and recognize the memory of Tyre Nichols, the young man killed in a brutal beating at the hands of now-former Memphis police officers.