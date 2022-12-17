Local groups gather to give gifts to more than 200 children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some local groups gave presents to more than 200 kids.

Friday night was the distribution event and celebration for the non-profit Tree of Hope annual holiday gift giveaway.

The collected toys will go to families with children who have lost a parent or loved one to violence.

"I have so many parents that call me all during the year but especially at this time of year. They don't have the money to buy toys, so this is our way of making sure those kids have a Christmas just like everyone else," Adrienne Young said. Young serves as the Executive Director for Tree of Hope.

The greater Pittsburgh area Mad Dads, a group that aims to serve as father figures in the community, were also there to show their support.

This program has been serving the community for over 20 years.