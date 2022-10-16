Local groups celebrate World Food Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's World Food Day.

Several local groups are holding events to talk about the importance of stopping world hunger.

Chef Claude Pierre, the founder of the EAT Initiative, organized an event with several groups, including the United Way and Community Food Bank.

KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

The event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.

The event included everything from a bounce house and live DJ to food giveaways and surprise speakers.