Watch CBS News
Local News

Local groups celebrate World Food Day

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Local groups celebrate World Food Day
Local groups celebrate World Food Day 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's World Food Day.

Several local groups are holding events to talk about the importance of stopping world hunger.

Chef Claude Pierre, the founder of the EAT Initiative, organized an event with several groups, including the United Way and Community Food Bank.

img-2530.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

The event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.

The event included everything from a bounce house and live DJ to food giveaways and surprise speakers.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 3:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.