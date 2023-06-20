Local groups asking for donations for 'Free Fridge' at the Braddock Battlefield History Center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A no-questions-asked food pantry is asking for help with donations.
The Braddock Youth Program is running a 'Free Fridge' at the Braddock Battlefield History Center.
The program helps anyone experiencing food insecurity by providing 24-hour access to fresh, frozen, and canned food.
The history center says that there's been an increased need recently -- and they're struggling to keep up with demand.
Any donations can be taken to the history center located along 6th Street in North Braddock.
