Local groups asking for donations for 'Free Fridge' at the Braddock Battlefield History Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A no-questions-asked food pantry is asking for help with donations.

The Braddock Youth Program is running a 'Free Fridge' at the Braddock Battlefield History Center.

The program helps anyone experiencing food insecurity by providing 24-hour access to fresh, frozen, and canned food.

Friends, especially in Braddock and North Braddock, we need your help. Here at BBHC we host the BYP 'free fridge' which... Posted by Braddock's Battlefield History Center on Friday, June 16, 2023

The history center says that there's been an increased need recently -- and they're struggling to keep up with demand.

Any donations can be taken to the history center located along 6th Street in North Braddock.