Local golf program gives back to veterans

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - Veterans give so much to keep us free, and now, a local program wants to say thanks.

It involves seven lessons, the basics, and a big boost in confidence.

On Thursday, KDKA spent some time with veterans who say this is changing not only their game but their perspective.

Inside this family-owned driving range, Marine Ed Danhires gets to grip his club again.

"And yes, I still have miserable play, but I now know how to grip the club, swing the club, hit the ball," Danhires said.

He's one of about a dozen men united by more than their desire to hit the ball straight.

"It's wonderful; we share experiences, we talked when we first got here about which branch and what you did, and all that. I didn't come across anybody that did the same thing, and that's okay."

This group of veterans meets weekly at Shooters Golf to learn from instructors like Dennis Munko.

"Like I said, it seems like everybody is having a good time, and so, that seems like the biggest thing of all," Munko said.

Munko started with the basics and says these guys follow directions.

"We've worked on full swing out here, we've talked about the grip stance and posture the first week, how to get the hands on the club, [and] the arms in position."

Shooters Golf partners with PGA HOPE, a mission reaching veterans looking to connect with the game of golf and fellow vets. This is one of 162 PGA HOPE programs across the country.

"Just being able to give them the opportunity to hang out, even if they do not know each other, they all have something in common. Golf is a great way to bring people together," said Cole Caruso of Shooters Golf.

Finding competitiveness and camaraderie is why Rich Narushoff keeps coming back every Thursday.

"My goals are [to] hit the ball and make it go where I can find it. Doesn't have to go far, I just want to be able to see it!" Narushoff humorously exclaimed.

The beauty of the seven-week-long free course is you can come as you are. Good stance, bad stance, slice or no slice.

"First lesson took away my slice, and I was very happy to get that."

His slice might be gone, but his confidence is back.

"The confidence level has gone up, and I wish it would go up a bit more. It's all confidence when you're swinging at that ball."

The best thing about this is a lot of these guys say they've played golf before, many times, and always hated how bad their game was. But now, they can finally take the time to make some minor tweaks and get their confidence back.

Plus, it's not just for retired veterans.

Veterans of any age can take part, and they do plan to offer more courses in the future, so reach out to Shooters Golf in Wexford.