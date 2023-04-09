Watch CBS News
Local Community

Local flower shop prepares for a big Easter Sunday

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Local flower shops preparing for Easter Sunday
Local flower shops preparing for Easter Sunday 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Easter has arrived, and Easter flowers are blooming.

The Farmer's Daughter flower shop in Pittsburgh had been preparing arrangements for weeks to be sure customers had what they needed on Easter Sunday.

They were busy on Saturday, with tons of deliveries and assisting those looking for the perfect arrangement for their dinner table.

"It sets the entire mood for the Easter dinner you're going to have, and I think for me, we put so much effort into the color palette, so for me, it sets the scheme of the table," Laura Hagy said.

The flower shop said they're stocked up until they're sold out.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.