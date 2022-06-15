Local firefighter's lost helmet found 3 years later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local firefighter's helmet that was thought to be long gone was found floating in the Ohio River -- 3 years after it went missing.

A man was kayaking along the river in Kentucky back in May when he noted something in the water.

At first, he thought it was a hard hat or a ball, but when he scooped it up, he realized it was firefighter's helmet with the ID badge still attached.

The helmet belonged to Franklin Park firefighter Dave Vodarick, who lost it during a water rescue in 2019.

The helmet is now on its way back to Franklin Park, where the fire chief says it'll be going in the trophy case.