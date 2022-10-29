Local family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a theft at a local car dealership.

It was just after noon on Thursday when a red SUV pulled up to the entrance of RAD Auto Shop. A woman with gray hair got out of the passenger side door, picked up Turbo, a 4-year-old Yorkie Poodle, and drove away.

Provided

Regan DiCarlo, the owner of Rad Auto and the dog, said he can't believe someone would take his dog.

"Every day she comes to work," DiCarlo said. "She gets super depressed if she doesn't come here. So she loves it here. People know her by name. They ask about her if she's not here for some reason. They say, 'Where's the dog?'"

Mary DiCarlo, the manager of the shop, has a plea for those who took their dog.

"Please just return her. We offer to buy you your own dog. There's a reward. We'll do anything to get our dog back. The dog, I'm sure, it's very sad too because I know she loves us."

If you have any information about Turbo, please contact Pittsburgh Police.