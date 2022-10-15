Local congregations will gather to remember those lost to gun violence

Prayer Vigil Will Remember Lives Lost Due To Gun Violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Six local congregations will gather tomorrow afternoon to remember those killed by gun violence in our community.

The interfaith prayer service will begin at 3 p.m. at Saint Paul's Church in Mount Lebanon.

They'll also be displaying over 100 t-shirts, each bearing the name of a recent shooting victim in Allegheny County.

The service is open to everyone.