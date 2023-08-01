Watch CBS News
Local communities set to take part in 40th annual National Night Out

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local communities throughout Western Pennsylvania are preparing to take part in the 40th annual National Night Out. 

The City of Pittsburgh goes all out for National Night Out and community members in dozens of neighborhoods will spend time with first responders.

The city's celebrations have grown from 11 events just nine years ago to 42 events this year.

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships by bringing police and other first responders together with community members.

Neighborhoods across the country will host events including block parties and cookouts with safety demonstrations and visits from police, paramedics, EMT's, and firefighters.

Among events in the city, the Bloomfield Citizens Council in sponsoring Night Out activities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the corner of Liberty Avenue and Cedarville Street.

There will be music, spin art for kids, and West Penn Hospital will be doing blood pressure screenings.

Some of the other neighborhoods participating include the Hill District, Carrick, Brookline, Shadyside, and Squirrel Hill.

Events are going on throughout the day, with most starting in the evening. 

