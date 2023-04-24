Watch CBS News
Local church celebrates 250th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local church celebrated a milestone on Sunday.

Parishioners packed into the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday morning to celebrate and praise 250 years of existence.

A historian said the church, located on Sixth Avenue, traces back to 1773, predating any newspaper, school, or business in the city, making it Pittsburgh's oldest institution and first congregation.

A special service was held with a musical procession leading parishioners to a luncheon.

KDKA spoke to one woman, who said she got married there 46 years ago, and said it was special being back inside today.

"It brought back a lot of memories. When we went to church here and got married here, it was a wonderful experience," parishioner Sheryl Ursitz said.

Proceeds raised during the luncheon will go towards restoring the church's 118-year-old roof and cleaning its stained-glass windows.

