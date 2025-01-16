Local businesses are affected by surge in Bird Flu cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eggs are up – and we're not talking "sunny-side." There's an egg shortage going on – due in part to Bird Flu.

The consumer price index shows an average 65 percent increase year-over-year for December – that's for a dozen large Grade A eggs.

Places like Ma and Pop's Country Kitchen in Bethel Park are feeling that increase.

"We go through anywhere from 12-15 cases a week," said Steve Diethorn, co-owner of Ma and Pop's Country Kitchen.

Eggs are used in things like omelettes and french toast, and they're not cheap.

"They're up to – anywhere from $80," "Last week one of my vendors said $105 for a case – 15 dozen."

Diethorn says he usually pays anywhere from $27 to $33 for that. His suppliers say – the supply is not guaranteed.

"It's very concerning for us," said Diethorn.

His customers are having trouble finding them too.

"A lot of people come in here and say they can't get them at the grocery store unless they get them when the truck comes," said Diethorn.

It's a similar problem at Billie Ann's Diner in Cecil.

"If you wanna get rich, you don't buy a restaurant," said Billie Ann Graham, owner of Billie Ann's Diner.

There was a new shipment on Thursday, and it was not cheap.

"In March we were using eggs," said an employee at Billie Ann's. "Eggs were under $20 a case and now they're $88.87 a case."

Both places go through many cases a week. They're trying to avoid price spikes.

"If we raise our prices too much, people aren't gonna come in," said Diethorn.

But the main goal? As small businesses, it's just to endure.

"You gotta do what you gotta do to survive," said Graham.