Local activists call out DA Stephen Zappala over comments made toward Mayor Ed Gainey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Activists from a number of local organizations came together in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Saturday to address recent comments made by current district attorney Stephen Zappala.

The comments in question regard Zappala's threats to take away power from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey when it comes to his handling of downtown clean-up efforts.

Activists at the rally call for change, saying the DA's words are problematic.

"As community activists, we denounce this unprecedented and gregarious move to deter, to undermine the authority of Pittsburgh's first Black mayor. We will not stand idly by and let this assertion go unchallenged," Tim Stevens said. Stevens acts as the chairman and CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project.

"We are deeply troubled by the Allegheny County district attorney's priorities, which appear to be centered on undermining the powers and duties granted to the mayor, Ed Gainey, by the people of Pittsburgh," stated Daylon Davis, president of the NAACP Pittsburgh chapter.

Zappala is up for re-election next week, running on the Republican ticket against Democratic challenger Matt Dugan.