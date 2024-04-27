Local 17-year-old receives master's degree in computer science from Pitt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a special day for one local teen.

RJ Krishnaswamy, 17, received a master's degree in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

RJ got his bachelor's from Pitt last year and told KDKA-TV that he's happy to have something to show for his hard work.

"It's been hard work, I've had to defend a thesis. And I'm just so excited to be here today and to celebrate."

"I'm proud that he chose us to do his bachelor's and master's, and very proud of the work that he has developed so far. Onto publications," said Daniel Mosse, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Pittsburgh.

Now that he has his master's, RJ says he's not quite sure what he's going to do, but says he's waiting to hear back from Pitt on beginning his doctorate studies.