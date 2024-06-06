Loaded gun found in 3-year-old's lunch bag at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A loaded gun was found in a 3-year-old's lunch bag at a Pittsburgh school, police said.

Pittsburgh police said a Pittsburgh Morrow Pre-K staff member discovered the gun while preparing to hand out lunch bags.

Pittsburgh Public Schools contacted police's special victims unit on Wednesday to report the incident. Police said they're working closely with the district.

There's no word on whether charges will be filed against parents or guardians, police said.

Officials didn't provide any other details but police said the investigation is ongoing.

