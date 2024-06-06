Watch CBS News
Local News

Loaded gun found in 3-year-old's lunch bag at Pittsburgh school

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A loaded gun was found in a 3-year-old's lunch bag at a Pittsburgh school, police said. 

Pittsburgh police said a Pittsburgh Morrow Pre-K staff member discovered the gun while preparing to hand out lunch bags. 

Pittsburgh Public Schools contacted police's special victims unit on Wednesday to report the incident. Police said they're working closely with the district. 

There's no word on whether charges will be filed against parents or guardians, police said. 

Officials didn't provide any other details but police said the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 2:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.