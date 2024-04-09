Liverpool F.C. to play Real Betis at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A different kind of football is coming to Acrisure Stadium this summer.

English Premier League side Liverpool F.C. and La Liga club Real Betis will meet at Acrisure Stadium on July 26 for the Iron City Showdown.

A pre-season match for both clubs, these two teams have not faced one another since the 2005 group stage of the UEFA Champions League. This will also be the first time that both clubs are competing in Pittsburgh.

Liverpool currently sits in second place in the 2023-24 Premier League table in a three-team battle with Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League Trophy. Meanwhile, Real Betis currently sits in eighth place in the La Liga table.

Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool, also are majority owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Adding Pittsburgh to our pre-season tour schedule is a great way to start our eagerly anticipated return to the USA," said Liverpool F.C.'s commercial director Ben Latty in a press release.

"We were delighted to quickly sell out our fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United on this tour and are equally excited to be able to offer our supporters in the States another opportunity to see Liverpool F.C. play. Real Betis will come with a strong squad and it's going to be a great occasion in another iconic setting, in another fantastic US city."

Real Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon called the game exciting, saying playing against Liverpool is a chance "to measure our potential" and that the match will bring back memories.

"Additionally, both clubs share common values and a wide fan base with a strong feeling towards our colors. It will be nice to meet again in Pittsburgh after 19 years," Alarcon said.

Presale for tickets begin on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m.