Pittsburgh-area casino fined $30K

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Live! Casino in Westmoreland County was fined $30,000 for letting in someone who was underage and two people who were self-excluded from gambling, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said.

The Gaming Control Board said on Wednesday that it levied two fines against the operator of Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.

The casino's operator was fined $20,000 for letting in two people who the Gaming Control Board said are on its "Casino Self-Exclusion List," letting them gain entrance onto the gaming floor and gamble.

The board says it offers self-exclusion programs to help people distance themselves from the temptation of gambling. It allows people to voluntarily ban themselves from casinos, internet-based gambling, video gaming terminals and fantasy sports wagering.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh was fined another $10,000 for letting in someone who was under the minimum gambling age of 21, giving them access to the gaming floor and letting them play slot machines, the Game Control Board said.

The operator of Parx Casino in Bucks County and a video gaming terminal establishment were also fined. The Gaming Control Board approved four consent agreements on Wednesday during its public meeting, resulting in a total of over $73,000 in fines.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened in Hempfield Township at the Westmoreland Mall in 2020. The 100,000-square-foot facility has 750 slots and about 40 live action table games, the casino's website says.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked with overseeing all aspects of gambling across the state. Gambling generated over $2.3 billion in tax revenue during the 2022-23 state fiscal year.