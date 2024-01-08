Live! Casino Pittsburgh hosts dealer school in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — At Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Greensburg, school was back in session on Monday.

Tuition at this institute is free and learning is open to anyone over 18 years old. And the curriculum being taught is how to be a table games dealer.

Trevor Schrock is the assistant manager of table games at Live! Casino and says that to be a good dealer, there are only a few things you need to know.

"Customer service is probably first and foremost, said Schrock. "You are the face to the customer; you are the person at their game. You also have to be able to count to 21, so not too much math involved. And high energy and someone who likes to be around people. But customer service is most important."

Live! Casino Pittsburgh has been open at the Westmoreland Mall for over three years and boasts 750 slots and approximately 40 live-action table games.

These dealer classes happen periodically throughout the year, and while there is not a guarantee of a job upon completion of the class, the course does set you up to get your foot in the door of what can be a fun career.

One person who went all in on the first dealer class ever at Live! three years ago was Vonnie Miller Johnston. Johnston is a dealer for many table games now, but she admits to being a bit nervous when she first started.

"The first week I thought there's no way I can do this," Johnston said. "And they kept saying, you'll get it, just keep practicing. It will all come naturally. They said when you have personality, everything else follows behind. And we are going to make dealers out of all of you and low and behold they really did. We ended up with a class of about 90 people to open the casino."

Even though classes have begun here in Greensburg, there are still a few days left if you want to get involved with this training session.

School will be held inside the Westmoreland Mall on the lower concourse across from Old Navy. The classes run for six weeks from Jan. 8 until Feb. 23 and are offered Monday through Friday each week. There are two timeslots available each day to choose from: noon to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Any interested candidates can register for the classes by sending an e-mail to: wmlrecruitmentteam@livech.com or you can learn more by visiting here.