Little Italy Days, car cruises, and air shows | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Ron said in his morning forecast, showers and storms are on the way, but we're crossing our fingers that they don't ruin any of the great events happening in our area this weekend.

Obviously, you can check the websites and social media of the following events to find out if there are any delays and cancellations as a result of the weather.

Bloomfield Little Italy Days

Let's start with the biggest event - Bloomfield Little Italy Days.

It's the city's largest heritage festival and a celebration of all things Italian.

There will be plenty of food, drinks, live entertainment, and all sorts of fun and games happening in Bloomfield.

It runs through Sunday and you can check out more on their website at this link.

Iron City Car Cruise

The first-ever Iron City Car Cruise takes over Creighton on Saturday!

It's taking place at the Pittsburgh Brewing Company's location on Ferry Street.

What's happening is live music, great food, drinks, and of course, lots of awesome cars.

It goes from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and it's free to attend.

You can get more details right here.

Butler BrewFest

You can sample some of the best beers in the region at the Butler BrewFest.

Local breweries take over the Centre City Garage on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 and the event is an adults-only event.

Get your tickets at this link.

Westmoreland County Airshow

The always-popular Westmorland County Airshow takes over the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport this weekend.

As always, there will be cool aircrafts taking to the skies to dazzle you and your family.

On the ground, you'll be able to see some cool aircrafts and other cars up close, including the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

The show happens rain or shine, but organizers have said that some events could be delayed.

Get tickets and more on their website right here.