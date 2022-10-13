Lipari Foods recalling Sesame Sticks Mix and Sunflowers Meat Tub products

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - We've got a recall to alert you to this morning.

Lipari Foods is recalling lots of Sesame Sticks Mix and roasted and salted Sunflowers Meat Tub products.

The company said there's an undeclared cashew allergen that makes the products unsafe for anyone sensitive to cashews.

The items were sold to retailers in several states, including Pennsylvania.

You can get more information and details on the next steps on the Food & Drug Administration website.