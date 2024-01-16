Watch CBS News
Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire bringing Sing A Song All Night Long tour to Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Multi-time Grammy Award winner Lionel Richie is coming to Pittsburgh this summer with a very special guest.

Richie is extending his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with even more tour dates added across America throughout 2024. Accompanying Richie is the nine-time Grammy-winning act Earth, Wind & Fire.

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will be at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

"The 2024 dates follow a highly successful 2023 sold-out 20-date run of the Sing A Song All Night Long tour, which made its way through North America with stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more," per a Live Nation press release.

Richie, a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, has sold over 125 million albums worldwide, while Earth, Wind & Fire has sold over 100 million records.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. The general on-sale will begin Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster's website.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 10:22 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

