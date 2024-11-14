LINKIN PARK bringing "From Zero World Tour" to Pittsburgh in 2025

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following a year of surprising returns and record-breaking streaming numbers, LINKIN PARK is hitting the road even harder in 2025 and Pittsburgh will be one of their stops.

The band's "From Zero World Tour" began earlier this year and the band will continue its run into 2025 and will celebrate their upcoming release "From Zero" which releases on Friday, November 15.

LINKIN PARK will make their stop in Pittsburgh on August 19, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena.

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," said Mike Shinoda, one of LINKIN PARK's founding members. "The fans' support is overwhelming, and we're ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we're so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Throughout their tour, they will be joined by several special guests including Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, and others.

In Pittsburgh, they'll be joined by Jean Dawson.

Tickets will go on sale for the LP Underground fan club beginning on November 18 and then general ticket sales will begin on Thursday, November 21 at noon.

Along with Pittsburgh, they will make stops in Columbus and Philadelphia.

Fans can get ticket information right here.