Lineup announced for the 13th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We now have the lineup for the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival! 

Some big names are coming to the Steel City this fall. 

They include GRAMMY-winning artists Gregory Porter and PJ Morton, along with Rock-N-Roll Hall of Famers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. 

The festival is scheduled for September 14 through the 17th. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday and you can check out the full list of performers on the festival website at this link

First published on May 7, 2023 / 12:02 PM

