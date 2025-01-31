City of Pittsburgh to implement traffic calming measures in Lincoln-Lemingon after deadly crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh will implement traffic calming measures at the site of a deadly crash in Lincoln-Lemington where a man died earlier this month when his car went over the hillside.

Residents in that area have said they feel that the improvements will help.

After the crash on Rowan Street and Paulson Avenue, the city's "Vision Zero" Fatal Crash Response Team visited the intersection and determined they would implement three infrastructure revisions.

"People speed all around here, especially that curve," said Desiree Kritschgau. "You're here one second, you're gone the next, just because of a small curve."

Three weeks ago, Leondre Johnson's car went over the hillside and medics found the 28-year-old still inside the car. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, but did not survive.

Now, the Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team, which includes the Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit will implement traffic calming measures.

Those improvements include advance curve warning signs and pavement marking approaching the curve, advisory speed limit signs of 15 miles per hour at the bend, and chevron signs along the curve for increased visibility.

"It could help simply saving someone's life, but people need to pay attention, too," said another resident.

A timeline of when these changes will be put into place is not yet available.