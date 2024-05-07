Lincoln Bakery in Bellevue sold to Prantl's Bakery owner

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Lincoln Bakery in Bellevue has been sold to the owner of Prantl's Bakery.

Owner Joe Porco posted on Facebook that he decided to sell the bakery in October as a step towards retirement. The bakery was founded in 1945 by his inlaws and he took over in 1990.

(Photo: KDKA)

"Our bakery has been a much loved family business. Much love, pride, sweat and tears have gone into its successful operation for 79 years. Throughout the years our cakes and baked goods became a treasured part of your holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, baptisms, graduations and weddings. We were blessed to play a small party (sic) in your significant life events," Porco wrote.

Joe Cugliari, the owner of Prantl's Bakery, bought Lincoln Bakery, Porco said. To ensure a smooth transition, Porco said he's continuing to work and bake every day.

"We continue to have the same high standards, family recipes and dedicated employees. We will bake the same quality products as long as we continue to perform," Porco wrote.

Prantl's Bakery claims the title of the home of the original burnt almond torte. Prantl's has five locations across the area in Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, the North Side, Greensburg and North Huntingdon.

At the end of his Facebook post, Porco thanked his customers for their decades of support.