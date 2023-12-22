Limited-edition Immaculate Reception prints donated to Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a special day for UPMC Children's Hospital as limited-edition artwork depicting Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception was unveiled.

The series of seven limited edition prints created by local artist Dino Guarino were donated by 84 Lumber and will be displayed outside the ambulatory department on the third floor of Children's Hospital.

"It's an iconic moment in life. It really is a representation of anything is possible and to keep your eye on the ball."

The Immaculate Reception is considered the greatest play in the history of American football but it was greater than that. That single play 51 years ago sparked the beginning of a dynasty with a magical stretch of four Super Bowl titles for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Pittsburgh is a different city. We are still talking about the Steelers of the 70s, we hold them to a higher standard," said Franco Harris' widow Dana Harris.

"We are about hope. That's what Children's Hospital is about. It's about hope," Dana said.

The black and gold never gave up hope and greatness followed. That greatness and a chance meeting with Harris inspired local artist Dino Guarino to create the "Immaculate Reception Collection - 22 Seconds to a Dynasty."

The limited edition prints signed by both Harris and Gaurino were donated to Children's Hospital by 84 Lumber and were unveiled Friday. They will now proudly hang on the third floor of Children's Hospital in the ambulatory care center.

"I'm honored to be forever connected to him with this dedication of 22 seconds to a dynasty," Guarino said.

Decades later, the moment of hope and resilience in Pittsburgh's history that is the Immaculate Reception has become even more special to Gaurino. His nephew Chase was once a patient at Children's Hospital battling a rare childhood leukemia. When Harris met Chase and learned of his success story, he knew exactly where he wanted the artwork to go.

"Without hesitation, he said, 'yeah, I think I'd like to see to see this artwork at Children's,'" Guarino said.

He hopes his artwork will serve as a powerful reminder to children and their families in the hospital that miracles can happen if we never give up.