Head-on crash in Ligonier sends 5 kids, 2 adults to hospital

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Five children and two adults are in the hospital after a head-on collision Monday morning near Ligonier's EMS station in Westmoreland County.

Part of N. Market Street, also known as Route 711, was shut down near Delaware Drive following the accident, Ligonier Valley police said. But the road has reopened.

Five kids and two adults were all injured in the crash, Westmoreland County authorities said. All five children were strapped in car seats, riding in a Chevy Suburban.

One child was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh in stable condition. One of the adults was flown to a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown in serious condition, officials said. The others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Crash investigators said witnesses saw what looked like a yellow Porsche cross into oncoming traffic and crash head-on into the Chevy Suburban.

Because it happened near the Ligonier EMS station, crews heard the crash and were able to begin tending to the injured people quickly, officials said.

"Our crews were inside and heard something, which they said felt like it shook the building," Shawn Penzera, the spokesperson for Mutual Aid EMS, said. "They came outside and immediately started care."

Officials have not yet determined what cause the Porsche to lose control.

