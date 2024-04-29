Westmoreland County standoff spurred by domestic dispute call ends in arrest

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after police said he assaulted a woman then refused to come out of a home, leading to an hours-long standoff.

Ligonier Valley police were called to Terrace Road around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute involving a victim who was injured, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

The victim told an officer she was involved in a fight with 47-year-old Thomas Crary, who allegedly punched her several times in the face, grabbed her and tried to throw her over a railing from the second floor. She told police Crary also strangled her, causing her to lose consciousness.

The DA's office said police helped the victim out of the house, but when they couldn't contact Crary, who they knew had access to guns, they called in the state police Special Emergency Response Team.

SERT used flash bangs, sirens and commands over a loudspeaker to try to communicate with Crary, but they were unable to make contact until midnight, the DA's office said. The standoff ended at 1:30 a.m. when Crary surrendered to police.

Crary was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was set to be arraigned Monday morning.