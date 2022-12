Light Up Level Green taking place this weekend

LEVEL GREN, Pa. (KDKA) - Parents, make sure your kids have their letters ready for Santa.

Sunday, the North Pole mailbox will be set up in Level Green.

It's part of the Light-Up Level Green. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Level Green Fire Department on Route 130.

Santa will ride in on a fire truck at 6:30.