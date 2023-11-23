Light of Life Rescue Mission helping feed people in need this Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Light of Life Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand to those in need today.

The mission is in their 71st year of providing Thanksgiving meals are expecting to serve more than 2,000 meals today at their Voeghtly Street shelter.

Volunteers were at the shelter early Thursday morning to prepare the breakfast they'll serve later in the morning along with what's left to make for the meals they'll serve in the afternoon.

They'll be providing a warm meal along with winter coats, worship, and live music to the homeless and food insecure this Turkey Day.

At the same time, Light of Life is also making meals for 14 local high-rises to ensure seniors and others in need can enjoy the holiday.

They say there's a great need in the area and hope to bring the sense of love and community to all those they serve.

Volunteers will start distributing meals at 12 p.m. and will do so through 6 p.m.