License plate readers to be installed at several intersections across Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - Westmoreland County plans to install license plate readers at nearly two dozen intersections to catch more criminals.

It is a technology that, police say, could be life-saving.

License plate readers have been touted as the single greatest law enforcement tool, and soon, you'll see them across Westmoreland County at busy intersections.

The camera will automatically scan the license plate of every car that passes.

"This is one more step to make sure that they have everything they need in active investigations to solve crime," said Nicole Ziccarelli, Westmoreland County District Attorney. "I'm looking to how this is going to change law enforcement in Westmoreland County overall."

Ziccarelli says this technology could have saved Nalani Johnson, who was murdered five years ago.



The 22-month-old was kidnapped from Allegheny County by her father's girlfriend, smothered, then left strapped in her car seat in the woods off Route 22 in Indiana County.

"If we have an active investigation, we can track a vehicle, we can solve crime, and we can save lives. This is all about public safety," Ziccarelli said.

The first readers will be installed along Route 30 in North Huntingdon.

In addition, the county plans to install the license plate readers at busy intersections in Derry Township, East Huntingdon, Hempfield, Murrysville, Penn Township, Rostraver, Unity, Washington Township and Youngwood.



"I think it's a good idea. It could make things a lot safer, especially on the road with things that are happening right now," said North Huntingdon's Jim Morris.

"As long as they're using them for the right reason, I don't see any reason not to get them," Irwin's Antonio Grassano said.

"If you don't have anything to hide, what's the harm in taking your license plate," said Greensburg resident Louella Miller.

Images captured by the license plate reader will be stored for 30 days and then erased.