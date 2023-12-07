6 injured after 9-car crash inside Liberty Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A crash involving nine cars inside the Liberty Tunnel sent six people to the hospital, including one in critical condition, creating a traffic nightmare hours before the Steelers' home game on Thursday.

Nine vehicles were involved in a crash in the inbound tunnel on Thursday around 5 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said on social media. Rescue crews extricated six people. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and five were taken in stable condition.

The crash shut down the Liberty Tunnel in both directions. PennDOT said traffic is being directed to use an alternate route away from the tunnels. Drivers are asked to use caution and consider alternate routes.

Photos from NewsChopper 2 showed a large response from first responders. As of 7 p.m., Public Safety said vehicles stuck inside the inbound side when the crash happened are slowly being backed out with the help of first responders. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Public Safety said in another update that the vehicles have been cleared from the outbound side.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The crash happened just a few hours before the Steelers' game at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore. The Steelers are set to take on the New England Patriots at home. Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m.

Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday encouraged fans to come two hours early to avoid anticipated heavy traffic and last-minute crowds at the gate. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Parking lots have been opened at 3:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh police's collision investigation unit is responding. There's been no word on what caused the crash.

