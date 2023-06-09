LGBTQ+ Mass at Duquesne canceled after threats and pressure from diocese

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amid pressure from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, organizers of a solidarity Mass for the LGBTQ+ community have canceled the service.

The Pride Month Mass was scheduled to happen at Duquesne University's chapel. It was organized by Pittsburgh-based Catholics for Change in our Church, which holds monthly Masses there.

The diocese says in the past few weeks, it's received hundreds of messages denouncing the service and multiple threats. Bishop David Zubik asked Duquesne's president to cancel the Mass, saying the diocese would not condone it.

There are no plans to reschedule it.