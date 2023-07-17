Le'Veon Bell apologizes to Steelers fans: 'I should never have left'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Le'Veon Bell apologized to Steelers fans, saying he never should have left the team after he sat out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute.

"I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out, or leaving the Steelers," Bell said in a video on social media. "I never apologized. So I want to say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world."

Bell became one of the league's most productive players after he joined the Steelers in 2013. The running back's relationship with the team soured after he refused to sign the franchise tag the Steelers used on him for a second consecutive year. He sat out the 2018 season then signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract, including $35 million guaranteed, with the New York Jets.

But Bell, now 31, hasn't played in the league since the 2021 season.

"I shouldn't have left. I apologize, I should never have left. I apologize. That's my fault. That's on me," Bell said.