Watch CBS News
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell apologizes to Steelers fans: 'I should never have left'

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Le'Veon Bell apologized to Steelers fans, saying he never should have left the team after he sat out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute. 

"I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out, or leaving the Steelers," Bell said in a video on social media. "I never apologized. So I want to say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world."

Bell became one of the league's most productive players after he joined the Steelers in 2013. The running back's relationship with the team soured after he refused to sign the franchise tag the Steelers used on him for a second consecutive year. He sat out the 2018 season then signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract, including $35 million guaranteed, with the New York Jets.   

But Bell, now 31, hasn't played in the league since the 2021 season. 

"I shouldn't have left. I apologize, I should never have left. I apologize. That's my fault. That's on me," Bell said. 

First published on July 17, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.