Leon's Caribbean Restaurant thanks community for support after business booms due to social media post

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Beaver County says their time was almost up -- but now they're finally feeling the love, thanks to a simple social media post.

Leon's Caribbean Restaurant is located in the Hopewell Shopping Center off of Brodhead Road.

It's their second location that opened just last year.

Employees say they've tried previous advertising before, but it didn't reach the entire community, and many people say they didn't even know this restaurant was open.

"We have some regulars, but we never had a consistent flow of customers,' said Shjlady Conway, manager of Leon's. "So Leon put out a post, a simple post, and it's just been an outpour."

That post went up on Facebook six days ago, capturing the attention of the entire community.

"Good food, good vibes," the post started with, saying they wanted to bring something new and different to the area but they were having a hard time surviving at their location.

The post continued by asking if anyone had any suggestions or connections they could make to improve.

Then, the post blew up so much that over the weekend, they had a wait list and had to ask diners to be patient.

"It got shared almost 3,000 times." Conway said. "They're coming out in Beaver County, Aliquippa, and Hopewell." They're showing up. We are forever grateful and hopefully we are here to stay because of it."

Conway says that they're packed now and getting calls for reservations from new and returning customers.

She says if you stop by, you should check out her favorite and get the Escovitch salmon, slightly fried with a spicy sweet vinaigrette.