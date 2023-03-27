Leechburg tearing down 2 blighted properties this year

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - For homeowners looking to sell or move in, the blighted, abandoned house next door can be a nightmare. But officials in Leechburg have made it their mission to improve the safety and appearance of their borough.

Two properties are slated for demolition in Leechburg this year. Neighbors said they're elated to finally be rid of them.

"We're in the process of getting these things torn down," said Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo.

Roppolo walked KDKA-TV around a blighted home at 375 Second Street on Monday.

He pointed out areas of concern, including the roof, which he fears would seriously hurt someone if it collapsed.

Just down the road at 255 Pershing Avenue is the other blighted property Mayor Roppolo intends to rid his community of.

"There's no tax base in the current posture so we have to get them into our tax structure and this is going to help. If nothing else, it will enhance the properties on the sides of them on other side," Roppolo said.

Roppolo is continuing the process made by late Mayor Wayne Dobos.

Dobos was responsible for initiating the demolition of blighted properties before his death last year. Once these properties are torn down, the lots will then be for sale.

"We want to enhance our community as best we can. We have a great little community here and we want to take care of it to the extent that we can and this is going to help in that regard," Roppolo said.

Roppolo says a county land bank is in place to transform these types of properties into new opportunities, which typically cost $20,000 each to demolish.

But regardless if the borough joins the land bank, Roppolo says the demolition will be paid for by funds already earmarked.

"The county commissioners are funding this one," Roppolo said.