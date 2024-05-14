Woman killed in Pittsburgh-area house fire

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman died in a house fire in Leechburg on Tuesday.

The Armstrong County Coroner's Office said in a news release that 60-year-old Beet Bail died in the house fire on Logan Avenue. Officials said she was found dead inside the home in the kitchen area. Her two dogs and two cats also died in the fire.

Crews were called to the fire at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and the coroner said there were no signs of foul play. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state police fire marshal and Leechburg police.