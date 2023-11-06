LeBron James compares Los Angeles Lakers to Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James compared his team to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a loss over the weekend.

After a 120-101 defeat on Saturday to the Orlando Magic, James said the Lakers are very similar to the Steelers, who are 5-3 so far this season.

"We're like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now," James said, according to Spectrum SportsNet. "The Pittsburgh Steelers, right now, have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now and yet they've got a winning record."

"We got to try to figure it out, because it's definitely been a trend. Offensive rebounds and points off turnovers." LeBron James speaks on tonight's struggles against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/hN54VsF9dK — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 5, 2023

According to CBS Sports, citing Elias Sports Bureau, this marks only the 34th time in the NFL's history that a team was out-gained in each of the first eight weeks, and the first time that one of those teams has had a winning record.

James added that he is Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's "lucky charm" because every time he picks against Pittsburgh, they win.

James' comments over the weekend came after a game in which the Lakers scored their second-fewest points in a game this season. The Lakers (3-3) are averaging 111.8 points per game, which ranks 17th out of 30 NBA teams.

Much like the Lakers, the Steelers are having a tough time on offense. Pittsburgh is averaging 278.5 yards per game, and only three teams are averaging fewer yards per game. Pittsburgh also is averaging 16.6 points per game, which ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams.

But James did compliment the organization on Monday, saying Pittsburgh has a rich history of winning and steadiness.

"Besides San Antonio, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, I think those are the only franchises that you can say have the same stability as the Miami Heat," James said, according to the Associated Press.

James does have ties to the Pittsburgh sports scene. The Penguins are owned by Fenway Sports Group, and John Henry is the principal owner of FSG. James is among the group's celebrity investors.